Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Cut by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $304.87 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,464,760. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

