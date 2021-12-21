$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. AXT posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXT stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.21. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

