-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

SOLO stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

