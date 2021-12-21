$0.24 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. 85,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,073,890. Square has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.