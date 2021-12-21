-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

HTBX opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

