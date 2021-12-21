-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.