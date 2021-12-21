-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

