$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sysco posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. 49,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

