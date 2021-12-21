$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. LKQ posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 93,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 415,591 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in LKQ by 18,154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 91,135 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. 1,695,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. LKQ has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

