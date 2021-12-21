$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 2,057,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,636. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

