$0.81 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Magna International posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 87,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,367. Magna International has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.