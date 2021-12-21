0xBitcoin Price Reaches $2.73 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $970,007.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00005612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

