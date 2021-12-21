$1.00 EPS Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

