$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 738.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NYSE EQNR traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 185,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,538. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

