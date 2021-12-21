$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.30. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.