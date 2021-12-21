$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 88.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.57 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

