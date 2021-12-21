$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 88.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.57 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.