$1.83 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.37. 11,923,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,218. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

