$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Kadant reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,474 shares of company stock worth $11,344,852 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $212.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

