109,254 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

