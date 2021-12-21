$12.05 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will report $12.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $7.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $35.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $110.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IronNet.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRNT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

IronNet stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

