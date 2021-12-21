$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post $12.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

