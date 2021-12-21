15,500 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.