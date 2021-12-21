1,680 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,884. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

