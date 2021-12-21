1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 185.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $164.11 and a one year high of $223.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.