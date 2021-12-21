1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.