1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 282,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $51.13.

