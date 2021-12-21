$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.10. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

CHKP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 803,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

