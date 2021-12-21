$2.50 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded up $25.96 on Tuesday, hitting $648.99. 333,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,127. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.97.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

