$221.52 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $221.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $212.47 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 159,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $660.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CURO Group by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

