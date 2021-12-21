22,934 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,934 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

