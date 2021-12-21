245,575 Shares in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,828. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

