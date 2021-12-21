$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $26.80 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

