$274.08 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $274.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.61 million. Criteo reported sales of $253.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $918.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.16 million to $920.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. Criteo has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Criteo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

