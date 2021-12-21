$290.36 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $290.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.24 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.07. 1,029,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,114. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

