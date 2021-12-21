$3.58 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $4.00. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $14.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $5,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,363. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.