$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce sales of $333.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

