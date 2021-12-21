$346.31 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $346.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $356.32 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

