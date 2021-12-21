$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,096. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

