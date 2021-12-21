43,597 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

