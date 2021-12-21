46,500 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

