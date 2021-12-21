$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.