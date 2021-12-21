5,373 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

