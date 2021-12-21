5,825 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.