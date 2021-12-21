$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $595.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.60 million. Kirby reported sales of $489.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 9,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,310. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

