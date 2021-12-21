635 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

