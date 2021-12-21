$7.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $7.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

DHR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.29. 2,899,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.