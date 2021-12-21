$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.91 million and the highest is $88.23 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

GLOP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 147,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

