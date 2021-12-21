9,750 Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNO. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNO stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

