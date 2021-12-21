AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

