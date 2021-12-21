ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.