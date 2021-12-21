ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 66,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,407 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $27.09.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

